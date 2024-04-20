79.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 20, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Clifford Norman Whiteley, 87, of The Villages, Florida passed away April 18, 2024, at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida.

He was born on December 8, 1936, in Pawtucket, Rhode Island to Norman Whiteley and Fanny (Milner) Whiteley

Clifford is survived by his wife, Janice E Whiteley; The Villages, FL, his daughter, Lynn Alexanian; Rhode Island, as well as his two grandchildren Tyler Alexanian, and Ryan Alexanian (Grandson). Clifford was a Navy Retiree and a member of the American Legion Post #374.

The family will be having a committal service at Florida National Cemetery at a later date.

