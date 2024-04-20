Denice Marie Destefano

Denice DeStefano, was born in 1954 and grew up in Hudson, NH. She called Boscawen and Bristol, NH her home for most of her adult life. Sadly, she passed away on 4/17/2024 following a courageous yearlong fight against pancreatic cancer.

Alan DeStefano is grieving the passing of his cherished wife of nearly four decades. Denice’s loved ones, which include her parents Richard and Celina Merrill, her sister Laurie Merrill from Lady Lake, FL, her daughter Tami and son-in-law Milton Acosta, her grandsons Anthony and Matthew from Wildwood, FL, and her son Ryan Roberts from Wildwood, FL. Denice is predeceased by her sister Linda Nault.

Denice cherished the Lakes and Mountains for NH and tranquility of “The Lake Life” during her summers at Newfound Lake in NH, whether it was cruising on a boat, taking a dip in the water, or simply lounging on the sandy shore. In addition to her love for the lake, Denice found joy in reading, exploring new destinations, and creating memories with her friends and family.

Denice devoted her professional life to serving the NH Pharmacist Association during the mid-80s, and subsequently dedicated 27 years to the NH Bar Association until her well-deserved retirement in 2018. Following her retirement, she redirected her boundless energy towards the town of Bristol, NH, where she played a pivotal role enhancing the planning and land use department. Denice served as the Bristol NH Planning Board Chair for numerous years, leaving an indelible mark on the community she loved.

Denice, a resilient and self-reliant woman, was adored and cherished by many people. Her absence will be keenly felt by her friends and loved ones. Denice truly embraced the beauty of life and all its wonders. Although there are no plans for services at this time, she would want us all to relish every single day and hold dear the ones we love. Let her spirit inspire us to make the most of each precious moment.