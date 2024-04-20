Former prison guard jailed after giving birth to inmate’s lovechild

A former prison guard was being held without bond this weekend after an investigation revealed she had given birth to an inmate’s lovechild.

Rachel Marie Drumm, 38, of Yalaha, was being held at the Sumter County Detention Center on a felony charge of sexual misconduct.

She had been a guard at the Florida Department of Corrections at Sumter Correctional Institution in Bushnell in 2020 when she had sex with an inmate, 44-year-old Jonathan Marrero, who is currently serving a sentence through 2025 for robbery with a weapon, according to a report from the Florida Department of Corrections inspector general.

Drumm admitted to a friend that she had sexual intercourse with Marrero. Drumm gave birth to the child on Nov. 15, 2021. On the birth certificate, she listed “Marrero” as the baby’s last name. About a week after the baby’s birth, she started sending photos of the infant to Marrero through his JPay inmate email account. She sent him videograms where she encouraged the child to, “Say goodnight to Dada.” She also posted photos of the baby on her Facebook page.

A warrant was issued to obtain DNA samples from Drumm and the child. Drumm became aware of the warrant and successfully evaded service of the warrant.

“Mrs. Drumm has been uncooperative with my investigation and has evaded contact with me for years, for this reason, I request no bond be imposed,” the investigator wrote in the report.

Drumm was arrested by Lake County sheriff’s deputies on April 12. She was transferred to the jail in Sumter County this past Monday.