George Goges of the Village of Hammock at Fenney got a hole-in-one Thursday, April 18 at Hole #2 of the Sweetgum Executive Golf Course. This is his second hole-in-one this season.

“Both of them were witnessed by the same fellow golfers who stood in awe,” said Goges’ friend Joe Wood.

