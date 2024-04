Bill Timm of the Village of Duval shared this photo of a golf ball that landed near an alligator at Hole #4 at the Pensacola course at Bonifay.

“It appears the alligator was there first. Fortunately, it was not our ball, but would not blame anyone if they took a drop,” Timm said.

In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com