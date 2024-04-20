79.2 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Hire someone knowledgeable and get golf courses back into playable condition

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Yeah, after all the BS about El Nino and extensive play, I wish they would just hire an agronomist or two to get these courses in “playable” shape. What was crazy about their excuses was that some greens were beautiful while others were unplayable on the same course. Also, with all the rain we had, most lawns are gorgeous while many fairways are a mess. We need some local expertise and like other quality golf communities, you have to have a system of some number (25 percent?) closed for maintenance on a rotating basis. Avoid the crisis!

John Phillips
Village of Tamarind Grove

 

