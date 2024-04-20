Motorcyclist and passenger killed in collision with SUV near Lake Weir

A motorcyclist and his passenger have been killed in a collision with a sport a utility vehicle near Lake Weir in Marion County.

A 25-year-old Ocklawaha man was riding the motorcycle at 10 p.m. Friday east on State Road 25 approaching SE 104th Trail northwest of the Carney Island Recreation & Conservation Area when a 52-year-old Belleview woman driving the SUV north on SE 104th Trail “failed to check sufficiently for traffic prior to conducting a left turn onto State Road 25,” according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The SUV traveled into the “direct path” of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle struck the left fender of the SUV and the Ocklawaha man and his 22-year-old female passenger from Anthony were thrown from the bike.

The motorcyclist “was unable to react in time to avoid a collision with the SUV,” the report noted. He and his passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene. Both of them had been wearing helmets.

The driver of the SUV was seriously injured and transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center for treatment of her injuries.