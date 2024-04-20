Sheriff’s official issues detailed warning of car burglaries at recreation centers

An official with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has offered more details about car burglaries occurring at recreation centers.

While there have been only a handful of the automobile burglaries, Sgt. Adam Dodge is hoping to get the word out so that residents will take steps to protect their property.

The car burglaries have been committed in daylight hours and it appears the burglars are using window punch tools, similar to those used by law enforcement when they need emergency access to vehicles.

“Using these tools, the breaking of the window makes very little sound. You could be in the parking lot and you wouldn’t know it is happening,” Dodge said.

The thieves are coming from out of the area and are specifically looking for purses and wallets, which are left in plain view.

The thieves want identification, checkbooks and bankcards.

Using the identification, they can wear wigs to look like the person in the driver’s license photo. They have also been known to wear large sunglasses to obscure their faces. They use the ID to cash checks belonging to the theft victim. This is being done out of the area.

It’s part of a nationwide trend, but has made it’s way to The Villages.

Dodge said the best defense is not to leave purses or wallets in plain view.

“Take them with you and don’t leave them in your car,” he said.

The thieves are not taking chances and breaking into cars without targets they can see.

“They aren’t breaking in and going through glove compartments,” he added.