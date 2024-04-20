Summerfield teen not wearing seatbelt arrested with gun and marijuana

A Summerfield teen who was not wearing a seatbelt was arrested with a gun and marijuana.

Logan Hoffman, 19, was driving a silver four-door vehicle at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was pulled over on SE 47th Avenue for the seatbelt violation, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, he “immediately smelled the odor of marijuana.” Hoffman showed the deputy a small burnt marijuana cigarette and admitted he had a gun tucked under the driver’s seat. In addition, he was not carrying any identification.

Hoffman was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of marijuana. He was issued a written warning for the seatbelt violation. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.