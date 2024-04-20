87.9 F
The Villages
Saturday, April 20, 2024
Villager to face lawsuit over $15,000 in unpaid deed compliance fines

By Meta Minton

A homeowner in The Villages will face a lawsuit over $15,000 in unpaid deed compliance fines.

The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors has agreed to file a lawsuit against 82-year-old Henry Mabry, owner of the home at 1762 Rosebury Loop in the Village of Winifred.

This home at 1762 Rosebury Loop is located in the Village of Winifred.

In 2021, the property was found to be out of compliance due to overgrown grass and weeds. The property was brought back into compliance in 2022. Fines were piling up during the time the property was out of compliance.

A Community Standards representative said Mabry had paid $200 toward the fines, but noted that was “some time ago.” He has not paid any other money toward the outstanding balance.

The board voted unanimously to pursue the lawsuit.

