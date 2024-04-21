CDD 2 residents invited to Q-&-A session set for Tuesday evening

Community Development District 2 residents are invited to a question-and-answer session set for 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday April 23 at El Santiago Recreation Center.

The meeting will be hosted by Supervisor Dennis Richards.

The meeting will commence with a brief overview by Richards of matters discussed during recent CDD 2 board meetings, followed by a presentation by Reb Benson, the CDD 2 representative on the Amenity Authority Committee, who will discuss current AAC activities.

For more information, call CDD 2 Supervisor Tom Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or send an Email to Tom.Swiers@DistrictGov.org.