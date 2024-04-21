84 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Driver suffering medical episode crashes through garage at home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A driver suffering a medical episode crashed through the garage at a home in The Villages.

The man was at the wheel of a vehicle at about 10 a.m. Sunday, heading down a hill on Kim Lane when he suffered the medical episode and crashed through the garage door of a home at 1410 Lester Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages.

The garage of the home and its interior sustained serious damage in the crash.
There was a swift response from The Villages Public Safety Department and the Lady Lake Police Department. Traffic was blocked around the home during the investigation.

Witnesses said the driver survived the crash.

The homeowner was away when the crash occurred. However, her home sustained serious damage.

The garage was boarded up at the home on Lester Drive after the crash hours earlier
The man’s car crashed into a golf cart that was parked in the garage. It also struck and damaged the homeowner’s washing machine.

Yellow crime scene tape was up around the home Sunday afternoon. The garage was boarded up and the garage door had been pulled to the side of the driveway.

