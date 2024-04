To the Editor:

Just heard from a pair of Villages ambassadors that maintenance crew at Glenview GC is headed to the Shallow Creek GC to take over the maintenance duties there. The maintenance at Glenview has now been farmed out to a contract grass cutting service. I’m generally not a cynical guy but, I’m wondering how long it will take El Niño to ruin one of the best golf tracks in The Villages?

Larry Bennett

Village of Bonnybrook