Frances E. Stowell

Frances E. Stowell was born in Green Island, NY, Jan 11, 1935, and passed away at Grace Hall Hospice House on April 8, 2024.

Mrs. Stowell retired from Norton company, where she worked for over 30 years. She retired to FL in the early 1990’s. Frances loved to cook, decorate for the holidays, play cards and listen to Elvis Presley.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Edith (Leddick) and Ernest Pierre Rocque; her husband of 67 years, Raymond Stowell; son, Kevin Stowell; her brothers: Chuck, Ray, Ernie, Leo, Cliff; and her sisters: Pat, Mary and Helen.

She is survived by her sister, Monica; daughter, Cindy Polcyn and spouse Daniel Polcyn of Belleview, FL; her son, Gregory Stowell and spouse Charylene Stowell of Stillwater, NY; grandchildren: Christopher, Adrian, Matthew, Samantha, Jenny, Katie, Jessie, Tammy and Gregory, along with many great and great-great grandchildren.

God saw you getting tired when a cure was not to be. So, he wrapped his arms around you and whispered come with me. You didn’t deserve what you went through, and so he gave you rest. God’s garden must be beautiful, as he only takes the best. So, when you were sleeping so peacefully, and free from pain, we could not wish you to come back to suffer through all of that again.

We love you,

Your loving family

A memorial service will be held at Belleview United Methodist Church 12:30 p.m. on Saturday May 4, 2024. Pastor Shawn O’Trimble will officiate the service.