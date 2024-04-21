Mahesh J. Sheth

83.9 F
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Mahesh Sheth, a beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away on March 22, 2024, at the age of 60.

He leaves behind his devoted wife Tracy (Castelda) his sons Devan and Derek, his loyal dog Ivan, and his sister Seema Shah (London). Mahesh was born in India, raised in London, and later made his home in the United States, where he touched the lives of many.

Mahesh had a remarkable ability to bring a room full of people together with his infectious laughter and joyful spirit. He had a knack for storytelling and could always lighten the mood with his humor and wit. Mahesh’s laughter was contagious, and his presence would brighten even the darkest of days.

In addition to his gift for bringing joy to others, Mahesh was a man of many passions. He found great pleasure in playing golf, where he could be found on weekends, enjoying the game with friends. He was also an avid hockey fan, especially when watching his sons play, beaming with pride from the sidelines. Mahesh had a deep love for cars, guns, and all things American, which he embraced wholeheartedly.

Despite his varied interests, Mahesh’s greatest joy was his family. He was a devoted husband and father, always putting his family’s needs above his own. He was a source of strength and wisdom, providing guidance and love to those around him.

Mahesh’s laughter, love, and light will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

