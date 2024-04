To the Editor:

What irony — a recreation center (La Hacienda) with NO means of acquiring liquid refreshment. Asked if there was a vending machine — and was told it was not part of the facility — yet they do have a kitchen (not currently used). Likewise there are events that require physical exertion (dances, exercises, games, and organized shows with table seating) but no water/non-alcoholic libations: not a very customer centric event venue.

Billy Howard Penix

Hacienda of Mission Hills