Traveling nurse working at Villages hospital gets break in DUI case

A traveling nurse from Illinois working at UF Health-The Villages Hospital has gotten a break in a drunk driving case.

Kathy Roth, 60, of Mokena, Ill., pleaded no contest earlier this month in Lake County Court to a charge of reckless driving, reduced from a charge of driving under the influence. She was placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 25 hours community service. She can “buy out” of community service at a rate of $10 per hour.

Roth was driving a blue Jeep Wrangler shortly before 5 p.m. Oct. 22 northbound on Griffin Avenue near the Jeffrey Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages when she was caught on radar traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Roth identified herself as a traveling nurse and said she was working at the hospital in The Villages. Her speech was “slurred” and she admitted she was “coming from a bar on the water.” Her phone indicated she was looking for a hotel near the hospital.

Roth was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises, but her poor performance led officers to conclude she had been driving impaired. She provided two breath samples that both registered .087 blood alcohol content.

Roth works as a cardiac catheterization lab nurse at Palos Community Hospital in Palos Heights, Ill., according to her LinkedIn page.