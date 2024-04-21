76.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, April 21, 2024
Villager to lose driver’s license after nearly hitting golf cart

By Staff Report
Patricia Louise Garbelman
A Villager will lose her driver’s license after nearly hitting a golf cart.

Patricia Louise Garbelman, 71, of the Village of Del Mar, pleaded no contest earlier this month in Lake County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year.

She was at the wheel of white GMC SUV at about 6 p.m. Jan. 15 when another motorist noticed her erratic driving and called 911, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Her vehicle was “running off the road” as she was traveling south on County Road 25 approaching Griffin Avenue. The other motorist continued following Garbelman and relayed reports to a 911 dispatcher. Garbelman almost struck a golf cart before turning on to Rio Grande Avenue. She pulled into her home at 1157 Del Toro Drive where she was met by a police officer. The Michigan native was “unsteady on her feet” and used her vehicle for support. The officer detected the “overwhelming aroma of an alcoholic beverage” coming from Garbelman’s breath. The officer asked her if she had been drinking.

“I am fine,” she replied.

She appeared to be “very confused.”

She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .138 and .131 blood alcohol content.

“While conducting the breath test, Patricia fell out of her chair falling to the floor,” the officer noted in the report.

