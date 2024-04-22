Brenda Jane Boaz

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Brenda Boaz, a beacon of warmth, care, and sweetness. Born on April 5, 1944, Brenda lived a full life, leaving indelible memories filled with joy, kindness, and love.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Frank Boaz, and her loving sons, James and Henry Boaz. Her granddaughter, Sage Boaz, will always remember the strong and compassionate woman who doted on her, and the lessons she imparted.

Brenda had a great love for gospel music, a genre that resonated with her spirit and faith. She enjoyed the investigative journalism and insights offered by her favorite TV show, ’60 Minutes’. An avid player of board games, she found delight in the challenge of Scrabble and the dynamics of Monopoly. But her happiest moments always seemed to be in simple pleasures – riding the golf cart, feeding the birds, and expressing her love through baking.

Beyond her hobbies and interests, Brenda will forever be remembered for her kind nature and generosity. She lived by the belief that ‘opportunity doesn’t go away, it goes to someone else’, a lesson she shared with everyone she met. Her legacy, a testament to her character, is one of kindness and generosity that she spread to everyone she touched.

In our hearts and memories, Brenda will forever be held dear. She touched many lives with her warmth and kindness, and although she is physically no longer with us, her spirit continues to live on. Rest in peace, Brenda.