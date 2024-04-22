Karen Lynn Kellogg

73.4 F
The Villages
Monday, April 22, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Karen L. Kellogg passed away at the Cornerstone Hospice House in the Villages, at the age of 82. Born September 28th, 1941, in Akron, OH, she grew up in Tallmadge, OH. She graduated from Tallmadge High School in 1959 and went on to graduate from Kent State College with a BA in Elementary Education.

She worked as an elementary school teacher for 37 years, teaching in Ohio, Colorado, and Florida. She adored children and taught kindergarten and 1st grade, always going above and beyond what her job required.

After retirement, she moved to The Villages first and then to Stonecrest, where she was involved in the quilting club and made quilts for foster children. She loved to host friends and family and play games such as Rummikub, Scrabble, and cards.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard (Dick) and Virginia (Ginny) Eickleberry, her sister Sally Earley, and her previous husbands Ron Ward and Joe Cassio.

She is survived by her spouse, Ronnie Kellogg, and his daughter, Kristin Stevens; her son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Patty Rowley, along with their children Kathryn Rowley-Kahl and Chris Rowley and great-grandkids Josephine and Huckleberry Kahl; her daughter Jill and son-in-law, Andy Knutson, along with their children Karsten, Callaway, and Koen Knutson.

Her last seven years of marriage to Ronnie were the happiest years of her life. They traveled to Bucksport, Maine, and Lake Stevens, WA, to visit her kids along with road trips to Atlanta, GA to visit Ronnie’s daughter Kristin. They were inseparable, and no one could dismiss their love for each other. It was contagious.

The family would like to thank all the nurses at The Villages Hospice for the care and compassion they showed Karen in her final days. Also, thank you to all the friends and neighbors in Stonecrest who have brought meals and sent get-well cards and condolences.

Family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life planned for June 22, 2024 at 4 p.m. at The Congregational Church of Summerfield, 15421 US 301 Summerfield, FL 34491

