Let me explain Trump Derangement Syndrome

Ignoring the facts and accomplishments of the Trump presidency because they don’t like the man personally is Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Facts is every economic indicator is worse today than it was four years ago. People vote with their wallets and pocketbooks, and no matter how much the left wants everyone to simply hate Trump and ignore the facts, it will not work.

From high inflation, high food prices, high gas prices, high interest rates, high home prices, high car prices, high credit card debt, etc The only indicator democrats can point to

is the low unemployment rate, and most of those earnings are jobs that returned after Covid. Not to mention the influx of 8-10 million illegal migrants, of which there are certainly potential terrorists who have just walked into the U.S. in the last 3.5 years!

Robert Gates, former CIA director, once wrote, “Joe Biden has been on the wrong side of every American foreign policy decision for the last 50 years.”

The world is on fire again and Biden’s policy on Iran has helped to fuel the fire.

Under Trump-

1. He moved the embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

2. He withdrew from the horrible Obama Iran nuclear deal.

3. He cut off $200 million in funding to Palestinians because of their support of Hamas.

4. He closed the PLO office in D.C.

5. He directed the assassination of Iran’s evil general Qassem Solemimani.

6. He put strong sanctions on export on Iranian oil and banking.

All of which Biden reversed. In addition to wavering on support of Israel and placating to a violent and misguided far left that chants “death of America and death to Israel”

Yes, the U.S. and the world were better off with President Donald J. Trump and that is why no matter how much they try to stop him in these ridiculous prosecutions, come November 5th, he will win again and retake the White House.

Take two aspirin and sleep it off. Trump Derangement Syndrome is alive and well

Dr. Tyler S. Nelson is a resident of the Village of Rio Grande.