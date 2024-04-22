73.4 F
Monday, April 22, 2024
People have a right to feel safe in their homes

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am not a resident of The Villages, but live nearby and pass the Blackmores’ property on Cherry Lake Road every day for work.
Leave it alone, let them feel safe in their homes. The road behind them is a major artery for many drivers going north and south. Some people drive way too fast.
People have a right to feel safe in their homes and if this fence meets the need, nobody should have a right to take it away. It is neither offensive nor impinging on anyone else’s rights.

Tiffany Buranosky
Fruitland Park

