Summerfield man arrested with marijuana after traffic stop on U.S. 301

A Summerfield man was arrested with marijuana after he was pulled over for failure to come to a complete stop at an intersection.

Michael Dameron, 36, was at the wheel of a vehicle at about 2:30 p.m. Friday when he failed to complete to a complete stop at the intersection of U.S. 301 and West Clarke Street in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A traffic stop was initiated at U.S. 301 and County Road 462.

A K-9 unit was at the scene and Dameron admitted he was in possession of marijuana. A plastic bag containing a small amount of marijuana had been tucked in the pocket of his pants.

Dameron was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.