There are truly wonderful people in The Villages

To the Editor:

Last week, my wife and I were driving our cart from Magnolia Plaza, where we shop, to the Water Lily bridge to Brownwood. Just over the bridge and upon entering the parking lot you have to stop. I stopped.

About then the people in the cart behind us, finally caught up to us, started calling my name. I looked back but did not recognize anyone. A woman in the cart asked me to turn around so she could see my face. I did and then she held up my wallet.

I lost my wallet somewhere along the way and these wonderful people followed me until they reached me to return it. They assured me it was intact of which I had no doubt.

I don’t know who you both are, but do understand I am grateful.

Bob Black

Village of DeLuna