Monday, April 22, 2024
Wife allegedly reaches out to child’s friend in aftermath of family fracas

By Staff Report
Anna Briggs
A Parkwood wife arrested in a family fracas allegedly reached out to the friend of one of her children in a bid to get criminal charges dropped.

Anna Briggs, 43, was originally arrested after she allegedly struck her husband of 14 years in the head with a bottle of champagne at about 1 a.m. April 12 in the bedroom of their home. The couple’s two children were home at the time and one of them witnessed the aftermath of the attack, which sent the husband to the emergency room.

Briggs landed back behind bars six days later after she contacted her daughter’s friend and instructed the friend to relay to her daughter that “she was a good person and to tell the police this so they could be together,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The conversation with through Snapchat and was screen recorded. Police obtained a copy of the recording.

Briggs also contacted her estranged husband in violation of a court order.

The native of Ukraine is now facing additional charges of witness tampering and violation of a court order, in addition to a charge of aggravated battery. She continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

