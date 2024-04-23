75.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Vietnam veterans grateful for community support

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

On behalf of the Board of Directors and members of Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036, we say Thank YOU.
Our Chapter functions only on the generosity of businesses and the public. When you see us at the squares selling raffle tickets, you approach us
and purchase some or very simply make a donation in the jars on our table. Coming up on May 4 at Bonifay Country Club is our annual pancake breakfast. It is our way to serve you and thank you for what you do. We could not support the needs of the 17 charities without your support. I feel that I had to write this now before some will be traveling north for the summer and wanted you to know how we feel. Once again, thanks to each and everyone who supported us these last couple of months.

Michael Race
Village of Buttonwood

 

