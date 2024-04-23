69 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Villager allegedly chokes wife who brought up resort vacation plans

By Staff Report
A Villager allegedly choked his wife after she brought up resort vacation plans.

John Michael Noesen, 68, of the Village of Lake Denham, is facing a felony charge of domestic battery by strangulation following his arrest this past week by officers from the Leesburg Police Department.

The Chicago native and his wife were eating dinner April 17 at their home on Tanya Terrace when she asked Noesen about a “resort they would visit in a few weeks,” according to an arrest report. Noesen “became irate” and “reached over and began choking her with both hands.” The woman later told police her airway was restricted and she could not breath during the attack. Noesen eventually let her go, fled in a golf cart and she dialed 911.

When officers arrived at the home, the wife was “extremely distraught.” Her neck was red and officers documented her injuries with photographs.

Noesen, who has been married to his wife for 24 years, said he knew he “messed up,” the report said. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.

Noesen purchased their home in September for $449,500.

