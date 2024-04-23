Villagers living in Marion County invited to poll watching training course

Villagers living in Marion County are invited to participate in a poll watching training course.

The Marion County Republican Executive Committee will be hosting a group, in-person, free poll watching training course. It will be conducted by the Republican Party of Florida and the Republican National Committee from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 30 at the Ocala Police Department Community Room at 402 S Pine Ave. in Ocala. This type training will be required for any individual participating as a poll watcher in the State of Florida.

“The integrity of our elections is very important. We need many poll watchers here in Marion County,” said Brigitte Smith, chair of the Marion County Republican Executive Committee.

Those interested in attending the training course can respond to Smith by calling or texting (727) 482-1124 or (937) 475-1218.