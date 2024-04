Work is set this week at the Sugar Cane Postal Station and Recreation Center that will include the closure of the air gun range.

The air gun range will be closed for maintenance Friday, April 26 through Saturday, April 27.

In addition, a portion of the Sugar Cane Recreation Area parking lot will be closed for maintenance on the same days.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Fenney Recreation Center at (352) 674-8460.