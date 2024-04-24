81-year-old Villager enters plea in attack sparked by computer frustration

An 81-year-old Villager has entered a plea after an alleged attack sparked by her frustration with her computer.

Lenore Smiley of Village of Santo Domingo entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday in Sumter County Court through her attorney, Michael Hollander. She remains free on $5,000 bond.

She was arrested April 8 at her home at 1801 Fonseca Way on felony charges of battery and false imprisonment.

A 79-year-old man fled her residence and when he spoke to Sumter County sheriff’s deputies, he was “distraught” and had fresh cuts and scratches on both of his lower arms as well as a fresh mark on the back of his head, according to an arrest report.

He said he had gone to Smiley’s house to help her with a computer problem. Smiley began to blame the man for the computer malfunction. She became so enraged she grabbed both of his lower arms “and began to dig into his skin with her nails.” The man tried to pull away, but Smiley “continued to scratch and dig into his arms.”

He tried to flee through the garage, but Smiley blocked him in the laundry room. The native New Yorker struck him in the back of the head, knocking his glasses to the laundry room floor. When he tried to call law enforcement, he dropped his phone on the garage floor. He saw “an opening in the doorway” and “left as quickly as he could and drove to his residence.”

When deputies went to Smiley’s home they found the man’s cell phone under her vehicle in the garage. His glasses were still on the laundry room floor.