Couple in tough spot after wife rescues husband found at town square

A husband and wife in The Villages are in a difficult situation after the wife rescued her husband who was found sleeping on a bench at a town square.

A Good Samaritan spotted 78-year-old Daniel Andrew Jantonio of the Village of Winifred at town square asleep on a bench, according to a document on file in Sumter County Court. The Good Samaritan called Jantonio’s wife, who immediately drove her golf cart to the square and picked him up. She took him back to the house they have owned since 2004.

The problem is that at the time Jantonio was retrieved from the square, he was free on bond as the result of a March 28 battery arrest after a domestic disturbance involving his wife at their residence.

The Ohio native was at the residence when a representative of the state attorney’s office phoned his wife to followup on the battery case. The state attorney’s representative heard Jantonio in the background. A no contact order had been issued by the judge when Jantonio was released on bond, therefore deputies were sent to the home to take him into custody. He continues to be held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center, following the second arrest.

Jantonio’s attorney, Jaimie Washo Spivey, has filed a motion seeking permission for Jantonio to be allowed to return home if he is released on bond. His wife is in favor of his return.

Jantonio’s attorney has also filed a motion seeking a psychological examination “for the purpose of determining competency.”