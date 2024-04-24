80.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
type here...

Frustrated non-English-speaking suspect admits to damaging entrance gate

By Staff Report
Hailong Chen
Hailong Chen

A frustrated non-English-speaking suspect has admitted to damaging the entrance gate to the Parkwood community in Oxford.

The head of the homeowner’s association at the community located near Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages contacted law enforcement about the entrance gate which was damaged at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Video surveillance showed an Asian male wearing a gray tank top and driving a silver van, get out of the vehicle and forcibly raise the gate arm. The surveillance captured the van’s license plate number which led to the vehicle’s owner, who was contacted by police. The vehicle’s owner agreed to meet with police at her home in Parkwood.

When police arrived at the residence, the vehicle’s owner was accompanied by 27-year-old Hailong Chen, who resides at the same home.

The vehicle’s owner told police that Chen only speaks Mandarin Chinese and does not speak English. When the woman began speaking to Chen in Mandarin, he began gesturing with his arms as if he was lifting something. He admitted he had forcibly raised the gate. Damage to the gate was estimated at $300.

Chen was arrested on a charge of criminal damage to property. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What’s the real story when it comes to golf courses in The Villages?

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is trying to get to the bottom of the reason for the problems at golf courses in The Villages.

Why can’t The Villages get a Trader Joe’s?

A reader from Summerfield says that The Villages has done a great job of reeling in businesses, but can’t seem to land a Trader Joe’s.

Here’s the Secret Recipe when it comes to The Villages

Is there a Secret Recipe when it comes to The Villages? A Village of Fenney resident thinks so and he’s ready to offer his observations in a Letter to the Editor.

Vietnam veterans grateful for community support

An official with Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1036 is grateful for community support. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Serious top-down management failure in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Collier resident has been studying the golf course crisis in The Villages and has concluded there has been a serious top-down management failure.

Photos