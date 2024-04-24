75.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Golfer keeps his cool in spite of nearby alligator

By Staff Report

This golfer, Larry Fleming, was not rattled by a nearby alligator on the Bonifay Country Club golf course.

Larry Fleming kept his cool even though an alligator was nearby.

Jeff Wilner shared the photo.

In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com

Photos