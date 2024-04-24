Golfer keeps his cool in spite of nearby alligator

This golfer, Larry Fleming, was not rattled by a nearby alligator on the Bonifay Country Club golf course.
Jeff Wilner shared the photo.
In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com
This golfer, Larry Fleming, was not rattled by a nearby alligator on the Bonifay Country Club golf course.
Jeff Wilner shared the photo.
In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.