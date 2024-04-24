Howard Davis Cutter

December 6, 1933 to January 15, 2024. Howard Davis Cutter, age 90, of The Villages, FL, died January 15, 2024.

Howard is predeceased by his wife Mary Lou and son Jeffrey Cutter.

He is survived by his son Kirk Cutter of Ridgefield, CT, daughter Katharine and son-in-law Scott Rudge of Boulder, CO, daughter-in-law Diana Martinez of Salt Lake City, UT; and five grandchildren, Dru Martinez, Maile Cutter, and Kai Cutter of Salt Lake City, Utah and Cutter Rudge and Davis Rudge of Boulder, CO.

Born December 6, 1933 in Atlanta, GA he was the son of the late Howard D. and Katharine B. Cutter of Atlanta, GA. Howard graduated from Georgia Tech where he was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity and Alpha Pi Mu and Pi Delta Epsilon honor societies. He served as an Army officer in the Chemical Corps. He was employed by IBM in Atlanta as a sales trainee and moved to Miami, FL as a Data Processing Division sales representative. This was at the very beginning of the computer era.

It was in Miami where he met the love of his life and wife, Mary Lou, who was an elementary school teacher. Howard and Mary Lou were married for over 60 years. Later, he returned to Atlanta as an IBM manager. He then moved on to a series of headquarters management jobs in large systems development and marketing, in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. His IBM career spanned 37 years.

After retiring in 1994 and returning to the Atlanta area he launched a new business, Fine Woodworking at Alpharetta, specializing in design and construction of custom hardwood furniture and wood art. While he wasn’t building beautiful furniture Howard also enjoyed traveling with Mary Lou and his children and grandchildren.

He was a faithful member of St. David’s Episcopal Church, Roswell, GA. The Funeral service is planned for June 15 at 11 a.m. at St. David’s.