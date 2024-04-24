73.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Pair in stolen car arrested at grocery store in The Villages

By Staff Report
Anna Marie Thomas
Brandon Delawter
Two people in a stolen car were arrested at a grocery in The Villages.

An officer was on patrol at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when his automatic license plate reader hit on a stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie supermarket at La Plaza Grande.

The officer confirmed the vehicle had been reported stolen in Marion County.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Brandon Michael Delawter of Ocala, who has a suspended license. Delawter told the officer that he and the owner of the vehicle “had a fight at a gas station” and the owner threatened to report the vehicle had been stolen.

Police found a bag containing 17.46 grams of methamphetamine in the driver’s side door pocket.

Delawter was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, driving while license suspended and possession of methamphetamine. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $7,500 bond.

A passenger in the vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Anna Marie Thomas of Silver Springs. She was found to be in possession of methamphetamine, Diphenidine and drug paraphernalia. She was booked at the jail on $6,000 bond.



Photos