Rudolph J Valois

Rudolph J. Valois, who resided at Freedom Point Assisted Living facility, passed away on April 22, 2024 in The Villages, Florida.

Rudolph was born in Winchendon, Mass, the eight of nine children born to Estelle and Armand Valois on 20 July 1937. He never attended high school and entered the Navy at age 16. He served three years in the Navy, then to the Air Force and rose to the rank of captain before retiring.

In the service he was an intelligence officer and a master parachutist. He gradually attended various universities and was awarded his Bachelor’s History and Political Science from the University of Omaha. He joined the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) as a case officer in intelligence He rose in the ranks of the CIA becoming Chief of Station in Cleveland, Ohio, Deputy Chief of Station In New York, New York, and Chief of Station, Houston, Texas. He was transferred to be his division representative in Paris, France. He an this wife Donna represented the U.S. as the embassy representatives for the 50th Anniversary of D-Day. He and Donna were in charge of activities for Utah Beach and St Mere Egliese. He met his wife Donna in Massachusetts and they married on 30 December 1977. He was a veteran of

The Vietnam conflict where he was the officer in charge of an Air Force interrogation detachment for Military Region II of South Vietnam in 1971. He was awarded numerous military decorations during his military service including the Bronze star medal.

Rudolph and Donna enjoyed international traveling, cruising and a time share with neighbors in Cancun, Mexico. They loved their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and often visited with them when they visited The Villages.

Rudolph was preceded in death by his wife Donna Valois, his parents, Estelle and Armand Valois, four of his sisters, Pauline Kumiski, Hazel Pillman, Huguette Valois and Cecile La, and two of his brothers, Paul and Donald Valois.

Rudolph is survived by his brothers, Leo Valois of Oviedo, Florida and Norman Valois of the the Villages, Florida. Rudolph’s children son Terry Valois of Portland, Oregon, and Sandra Valois of Cleveland, Ohio. His step- children, Americo Della Pasqua, of York, Maine and step-daughter Julie Laflamme of The Villages, Florida. He leaves four grandchildren and two great-grand children.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 16,2024 with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m.; Service being held at 11:00 a.m. with a Catered reception immediately following at Hiers-Baxley funeral home. Burial will follow at at Bushnell Military cemetery, in Bushnell, Florida , where he will be interned with his wife Donna who preceded him in death.