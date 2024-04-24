80.1 F
The Villages
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
What’s the real story when it comes to golf courses in The Villages?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Reading a lot of residents’ complaints about the golf course conditions, but what have we heard from the Developer? I saw the script in The Villages mullet wrapper and did not understand how one man will oversee Lopez, Glenview and Shallow Creek at the same time? It seems 1 course is too much for one person let alone three. I wish someone would come up with a real explanation of what happened here. There are so many lame excuses and no accountability. Some rumors floating around:
The Developer has given over control of the executive courses to the VCCDD as of last November. True or false?
The championship golf courses are responsible for maintenance of execs in that particular area. Example, the people with the contract for Havana also have Truman, Roosevelt, Volusia. True or false?
The companies in charge of maintenance, championship or executive, do not have to carry insurance to cover the costs to repair in case of negligence or poor supervision. True or false?
Who is ultimately responsible from The Villages side to oversee the supervision of the contracted parties?
Too many people have given up a lot to move to this community, to enjoy our retirement years, to have to suffer for the greed of a Developer that can walk away from anything at any time to use our amenity money to keep building amenities for future areas instead of taking care of the ones that the payers are using.
By not building amenities BEFORE homes, it causes undue burdens on existing facilities. Case in point Brownwood. Eastport should have been under construction long before the first home was built south of State Road 44. But of course they were never going beyond State Road 44 or County Road 466A for that matter.
Sometimes greed turns around and bites you in the ass!

Joe Iaconis
Village of Hadley

 

