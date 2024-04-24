Wildwood man who lost license in 1999 caught back behind wheel

A Wildwood man who lost his driver’s license in 1999 landed behind bars after he was caught back behind the wheel.

Desmond Guy Martindale, 67, was driving a yellow 2005 Chevy Colorado on South Main Street in Wildwood, when a deputy ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the registered owner did not have a valid driver’s license, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the deputy confirmed Martindale’s license had been revoked in 1999. He was subsequently convicted of driving while license suspended in 2001 and 2004. Both of those arrests occurred in St. Johns County.

He was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.