Charles Muscato

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Charles Muscato
Charles Muscato

Charles Muscato, 84, passed away April 9, 2024, at The Villages Hospital. He was born July 14, 1939, in Buffalo, New York to Dr. Horace and Josephine (Manguso) Muscato.

Chuck served honorably in the U.S. Army in Germany (1957-1959) and completed 30 years of service as a firefighter, assistant dispatcher, and lieutenant with the Buffalo Fire Department.

Chuck and his wife, Lori, moved from Buffalo to The Villages, in 2001, where they have spent almost 23 wonderful years enjoying The Villages lifestyle.

Chuck is predeceased by his parents and brother, Anthony Muscato. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 51 years, Lori (Cataldo), his sister Rose Marie Sapienza, his sister Lucille (Bill) Hazelton, and sisters-in-law Joanna Muscato and Dolores (Cataldo) James, as well as many nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mark the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL.

