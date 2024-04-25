Clerk arrested in theft of lottery tickets from Circle K in The Villages

A clerk has been arrested in the theft of lottery tickets from a Circle K convenience store in The Villages.

The store manager at the Circle K at 3431 Southern Trace at Southern Trace Plaza was conducting an inventory on Wednesday morning and discovered that the store was $150 short on revenue from Florida Lottery tickets, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The manager checked the in-store surveillance that showed the night shift employee, 41-year-old Vairley Ann Nickerson of The Villages, taking $170 worth of scratch-off tickets. She concealed the tickets in a garbage bag as she cleaned.

At the end of her shift she cashed out a single $20 winning ticket.

Nickerson was taken into custody when she showed up for the night shift on Wednesday. At the time of her arrest, she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

She was taken into custody and booked on charges of theft and drug possession at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,500.