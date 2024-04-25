84.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 25, 2024
type here...

Clerk arrested in theft of lottery tickets from Circle K in The Villages

By Staff Report
Vairley Ann Nickerson
Vairley Ann Nickerson

A clerk has been arrested in the theft of lottery tickets from a Circle K convenience store in The Villages.

The store manager at the Circle K at 3431 Southern Trace at Southern Trace Plaza was conducting an inventory on Wednesday morning and discovered that the store was $150 short on revenue from Florida Lottery tickets, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The manager checked the in-store surveillance that showed the night shift employee, 41-year-old Vairley Ann Nickerson of The Villages, taking $170 worth of scratch-off tickets. She concealed the tickets in a garbage bag as she cleaned.

At the end of her shift she cashed out a single $20 winning ticket.

Nickerson was taken into custody when she showed up for the night shift on Wednesday. At the time of her arrest, she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

She was taken into custody and booked on charges of theft and drug possession at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $2,500.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Couple in The Villages explains need for fence

A Village of Caroline couple lays out the difficult situation they are in as they fight to keep a fence in their backyard. Read their Letter to the Editor.

What is the editorial value of The Villages Daily Sun?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident questions the editorial value of The Villages Daily Sun.

I am also facing The Villages’ absurd rules about fence at my home

A Villager read about the Blackmores’ fence problem on Cherry Lake Road and he is in the same predicament. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What’s the real story when it comes to golf courses in The Villages?

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is trying to get to the bottom of the reason for the problems at golf courses in The Villages.

Why can’t The Villages get a Trader Joe’s?

A reader from Summerfield says that The Villages has done a great job of reeling in businesses, but can’t seem to land a Trader Joe’s.

Photos