Howard K. Wood Jr.

Howard K. Wood Jr., passed on to eternity on April 16, 2024. Woody was 76 and lived with his wife Brenda in The Villages, Florida.

He was born on February 9, 1948 to Howard Sr. and Margaret Wood, twelve years younger than his only sister Charlotte. As the second named in his family line, he was known then as ‘HK,’ growing up in rural Elkton, MD, in order to differentiate him from his dad. He enhanced his appreciation for the outdoors through activities like hunting, fishing, and gardening as his father taught him. It was from within this simple environment where he gained the capabilities and appreciation for being a DIY-er, before there was even an acronym for it.

At 14, he first encountered Brenda Garvin in middle school. He quickly became the one and only love of her life as they got to know one another through school activities within the arts. Shared experiences in choirs and musical productions allowed them to grow more closely together. A year behind him, after High School she eventually transferred to follow him to West Chester University in Pennsylvania as a music major. In forfeiting their long distance relationship for a close one again, Woody also gained a lifelong piano accompanist, as well as someone to edit (OK, write) his papers for him. She managed to push him all the way through his master’s degree at WCU.

Woody spent the majority of his career teaching and overseeing the choral and musical theater programs of Unionville High School. For over thirty years he was a beloved educator who went the extra mile for his students. Post-college, and early in his career, he also participated as a performer in local theatrical musicals within the tri-state area surrounding southern Chester County PA. Two particular highlights were the Three Little Bakers’ performances of The King and I and The Sound of Music, where he got to share the stage with two of his children, Ken, and Ben, respectively. He remained active within the community and choral ensembles of Calvary Lutheran Church in West Chester, frequently asked to perform at weddings and funerals. For many summers, Woody, Brenda, and the three kids would present special music at several area churches like Calvary and those of relatives in northern Maryland. Vocal duets and trios abounded, all with Brenda’s excellent accompaniment.

As family and responsibilities grew, Woody and Brenda made a home for their three children in Kennett Square, PA. During summers off from Unionville, Woody took coastal painting jobs, some even in trade, so the family could spend time at beaches in Maryland and New Jersey. All through his career Woody kept projects going in the garage, refinishing and caning furniture, enhancing the landscaping in the yard, redesigning the living and family rooms, and even building a 2nd story deck off the back of the house one summer. The family remained in that area all the way into the early part of his retirement from teaching. Shortly after leaving teaching, Woody stayed busy working part-time at Longwood Gardens, capitalizing on his love of gardening.

Woody was a cancer survivor, like his mother, sister, and son, Ben had been before him. The residual effects of early onset prostate cancer, as well as those relating to current treatments at that time, continued to shadow him through remission and beyond. In the summer of 2011, with the kids graduated from college and off starting their own families, Woody and Brenda relocated to central Florida. Within the expansive, active community of The Villages, they were able to kindle new friendships, find a deeply sustaining church community in Hope Lutheran (not unlike Calvary had been prior), and reengage with hobbies and passions.

Woody came full circle back to performing in Villages’ theatrical casts, appearing in such shows as “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” and “Forever Plaid.” He also joined several choirs, including The Village Voices, Brothers in Song, the Villages Pops Chorus, and an a cappella doo-wop group.

In early 2014, Woody and Brenda volunteered to take on temporary leadership of the department of music ministries at Hope Lutheran after a vacancy. Their willingness to step in kept the ministry ensembles going through September of that year, until the point when their oldest son, Ken, relocated with his family to take on the position permanently. Woody continued to offer guidance, leadership, his strong Tenor, occasional ornery rehearsal disruptions, an ear, and a work ethic toward excellence as long as his body would allow.

Woody is survived by his wife of over 53 years, Brenda, and their three children, Ken, Ben, and Phoenix. He also has eight grandchildren: Howie and Zada (Ken & Carrie); Skylar, Eve, Andersen, and Diana (Ben & Kwi Lee); Lois and Wren (Phoenix).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Sr. and Margaret, and his sister Charlotte.

As a warm, passionate educator, he instilled a love of music in so many of his students that the number who went on to pursue careers in the arts is too numerous to count. As a fun-loving artist and contributor, he left an indelible mark on scores of fellow actors, singers, instrumentalists, and directors over the decades.

He was the dutiful laborer, bringing Brenda’s design visions to bear, whether in the creation of a custom stained mantelpiece for their next home or an herb garden. He was the voice ringing in the marriages of former students, or lamenting the passing of old friends at a small-town funeral. First son and brother, then father and eventually grandfather, his favorite irascible phrase was, “It’ll feel better when it quits hurting,” which pretty much sums up his dry sense of humor too.

A celebration of Woody’s life will be held at Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL. 32162 (at the corner of Morse Blvd. and 466). It takes place on Monday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m.