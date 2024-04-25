77.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 25, 2024
I am also facing The Villages’ absurd rules about fence at my home

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I read about the Blackmores’ situation and it is problematic throughout The Villages.
I, too, have a stockade brown fence behind our property. It is falling apart and this should be something maintained by The Villages or the builders.
Why should the homeowner be responsible for this? Also, if the homeowners were to make a change to this fence, they would have to go to the Architectural Review Committee, which is absurd.
This abuts non-Villages property and the homeowner should not be put in this kind of predicament. The situation needs to be handled by officials in The Villages or the builders.
I will gladly have someone come look at the fence on our property which runs behind quite a few properties on our street.

Kevin Murrin
Alexandria Villas
Village of Belle Aire

 

Letters to the Editor

