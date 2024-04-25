82.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Linda Christine Sullivan, a vibrant soul known for her boundless energy and generous heart, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2024, at the age of 66.

Born on December 18, 1957, in Stamford, Connecticut, Linda’s life was a testament to the joy of adventure and the warmth of family. Linda’s journey through life was one of passion and enthusiasm. She met the love of her life, Peter P. Sullivan, and together they built a legacy of love and commitment that lasted 44 wonderful years. Her family was her pride and joy, including her children: James Sullivan and his wife Alisha, Shannon Boyd and her husband Shaun, and Peter Sullivan and his wife Katie. She was a cherished grandmother to nine grandchildren, who were the light of her life and with whom she shared many cherished moments. Linda was the beloved sister of Wayne Chasteen and Cynthia Patricelli, both of whom will remember her for her infectious laughter and the tight-knit bond they shared.

She was preceded in death by her brother Randall Morse,

Her family was a cornerstone of her existence, providing her with endless support and happiness throughout her life. An adventurous spirit, Linda found pleasure in the freedom of riding motorcycles, feeling the wind in her hair and the sun on her face. She was equally at home on the water, boating on serene lakes and rivers, embracing the calm and beauty of nature. Her creativity shone through in her crafting, where she poured her heart and soul into every project, creating lasting memories for her family and friends.

Linda’s personality was a beacon of light to all who knew her. She was the epitome of friendliness and outgoing charm. Her willingness to help others knew no bounds, and she often went out of her way to lend a hand or offer a kind word. Her presence in the community will be profoundly missed, as she touched many lives with her open heart and generous spirit. Her legacy is one of love, laughter, and the enduring strength of family bonds.

Linda’s memory will be carried forward in the stories told by her grandchildren, the shared smiles among her siblings, and the deep companionship she and Peter cherished. Her life was a beautiful tapestry woven with joyous adventures and the golden threads of love. In honoring Linda’s spirit, we remember her not with sadness, but with the joy that she brought into our lives. Her journey on earth may have ended, but her story will be told with smiles and laughter, echoing the very essence of the life she so beautifully lived. Rest in peace, dear Linda, until we meet again.

