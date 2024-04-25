Man riding uninsured Harley-Davidson nabbed with open bottle of Fireball

A man riding an uninsured Harley-Davidson motorcycle was nabbed with an open bottle of Fireball whiskey.

Travis Keith Sharpin, 48, of Summerfield was riding the motorcycle shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday on Cleveland Avenue when an officer noticed the bike had an expired license plate, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Sharpin admitted he did not have a valid driver’s license. He also said “the motorcycle was paid off and he didn’t have any insurance,” the report said. The officer confirmed that Sharpin has had multiple suspensions of his license, many due to his failure to pay traffic tickets or complete traffic school.

A search of the motorcycle turned up an open 750ml bottle of Fireball whiskey.

Sharpin was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended and failure to have liability insurance. He was also ticketed for the open container violation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $800 bond.