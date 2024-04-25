Owners of unoccupied home in The Villages facing $2,500 in fines

The owners of an unoccupied home in The Villages is facing $2,500 in fines due to its run-down condition.

The home at 1220 Zapata Place in the Village of Del Mar was up before a special magistrate Thursday morning at Lady Lake Town Hall.

Fines of $100 have been accruing at the property which is owned by Shanitia Brown and Cynthia Davis.

There are windows missing at the home, which is unoccupied. The grass appears to be getting mowed on a fairly regular basis, though it’s not clear who is tending to the lawn.

Certified letters have been sent, but have not been signed for by the owners.

An intoxicated man was arrested in a domestic dispute at the home in 2023 after an altercation with his live-in lady friend.