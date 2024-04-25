84.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, April 25, 2024
type here...

Two more golf courses in The Villages to close for rest and rehabilitation

By Meta Minton

Two more golf courses in The Villages will be closing for rest and rehabilitation.

The Truman Executive Golf Course and the Roosevelt Executive Golf Course will be shutting down Sunday, April 28.

The Villages golf management has taken a black eye this year as there has been an unprecedented wave of complaints about golf course conditions. Initially, golf course managers attempted to blame El Nino.

In response to the outcry from residents, golf managers have proposed spending more than $11 million in amenity money, including $4.56 million for renovation of courses by the Amenity Authority Committee and another $7 million by the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

In a recent report card, Truman earned a C- while Roosevelt earned a D. You can see that report card at this link: Golf Course Grade Sheet

Golfers have been especially vocal about the poor condition of the Truman course.

“There are no greens left, absolutely horrible condition,” said Dan Whitney of the Village of Collier.

James Pendergast of the Village of Mallory Square agreed with Whitney’s harsh assessment of the Truman course.

“The greens are unplayable! At least one half dirt, and some three quarters dirt. Horrible,” Pendergast said.

The Pelican, Bonita Pass and Redfish Run executive courses are currently closed for rest and rehabilitation.

Do you think enough is being done to address the disappointing golf course conditions in The Villages? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Couple in The Villages explains need for fence

A Village of Caroline couple lays out the difficult situation they are in as they fight to keep a fence in their backyard. Read their Letter to the Editor.

What is the editorial value of The Villages Daily Sun?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident questions the editorial value of The Villages Daily Sun.

I am also facing The Villages’ absurd rules about fence at my home

A Villager read about the Blackmores’ fence problem on Cherry Lake Road and he is in the same predicament. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What’s the real story when it comes to golf courses in The Villages?

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is trying to get to the bottom of the reason for the problems at golf courses in The Villages.

Why can’t The Villages get a Trader Joe’s?

A reader from Summerfield says that The Villages has done a great job of reeling in businesses, but can’t seem to land a Trader Joe’s.

Photos