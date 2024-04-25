Two more golf courses in The Villages to close for rest and rehabilitation

Two more golf courses in The Villages will be closing for rest and rehabilitation.

The Truman Executive Golf Course and the Roosevelt Executive Golf Course will be shutting down Sunday, April 28.

The Villages golf management has taken a black eye this year as there has been an unprecedented wave of complaints about golf course conditions. Initially, golf course managers attempted to blame El Nino.

In response to the outcry from residents, golf managers have proposed spending more than $11 million in amenity money, including $4.56 million for renovation of courses by the Amenity Authority Committee and another $7 million by the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

In a recent report card, Truman earned a C- while Roosevelt earned a D. You can see that report card at this link: Golf Course Grade Sheet

Golfers have been especially vocal about the poor condition of the Truman course.

“There are no greens left, absolutely horrible condition,” said Dan Whitney of the Village of Collier.

James Pendergast of the Village of Mallory Square agreed with Whitney’s harsh assessment of the Truman course.

“The greens are unplayable! At least one half dirt, and some three quarters dirt. Horrible,” Pendergast said.

The Pelican, Bonita Pass and Redfish Run executive courses are currently closed for rest and rehabilitation.

Do you think enough is being done to address the disappointing golf course conditions in The Villages? Share your thoughts at letters@villages-news.com.