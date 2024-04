A Villager golfing with the Bourbon Boys golf group notched his first hole-in-one this week and was elated.

Ed Rockstroh of the Village of Winifred scored the lucky ace on Wednesday, April 24 at Hole #6 at the Killdeer Course at Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course. It was a Par 3, 130-yard hole and he used an 8-iron.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com