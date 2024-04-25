84.1 F
Villager scores detailed photo of alligator out for swim at Lake Sumter

By Staff Report

Carol Hannon from the Village of Buttonwood took this photo of an alligator during a visit to Lake Sumter Landing.

Villager Carol Hannon shot this photo of an alligator out for a swim at Lake Sumter
Villager Carol Hannon shot this photo of an alligator out for a swim at Lake Sumter.

In celebration of courtship and mating season, share your alligator photos at news@villages-news.com

