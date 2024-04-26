65.4 F
Friday, April 26, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Eleonore Grundmann, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and educator, passed away on April 22nd, 2024, in Florida, leaving behind a legacy of love, adventure, and dedication to family. Born on November 25, 1933, in New York City to Ella and Walter Flick, Eleonore’s journey was one of unwavering commitment and joyous exploration.

After graduating from Hunter College with a Bachelor of Arts degree on January 31st, 1956, Eleonore embarked on a fulfilling career as an elementary school teacher in the New York City School System and later the Three Village School System. Her passion for nurturing young minds was evident, but her greatest devotion was always to her family.

In 1957, Eleonore married the love of her life, Manfred Grundmann, and together they shared 67 beautiful years of marriage. Their union was blessed with three children, Robert, Katherine, and Richard, who brought immeasurable joy into their lives. As a mother, Eleonore’s warmth and guidance shaped her children into compassionate and accomplished individuals.

Eleonore and Manfred’s journey led them to make a home in Stony Brook on Long Island, where they enjoyed sailing Long Island Sound. Spending summers anchored in Block Island Harbor became a cherished tradition for the family.

In retirement, Eleonore and Manfred moved to Punta Gorda and joined the Isles Yacht Club. Eleonore served as a director at the Isles Yacht Club, immersing herself in community activities and even showcased her elegance as a model in numerous fashion shows. Eleonore and Manfred joined other yacht club members on many local cruises. One notable journey involved a six month sailing adventure from Punta Gorda to Long Island aboard their new catamaran.

Following Hurricane Charlie they joined the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club. They particularly enjoyed the Friday evening dinners and Christmas cruises to South Seas Plantation.

Eleonore was a four star Holland America mariner., but her travels extended beyond the sea. She and Manfred spend many summers in Germany and Austria with some of their grandchildren creating lasting memories.

Eleonore’s warm heart, generous spirit, and zest for life touched all who knew her. Eleonore Grundmann’s legacy of love, adventure and dedication to family will live on in the hearts of those who were blessed to know her.

