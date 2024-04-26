Golfer thrilled to score lucky ace at Richmond Pitch & Putt

Jose Velez Jr. of the Village of Richmond got a hole-in-one on Wednesday, April 24 at the Richmond Pitch & Putt.
He scored the lucky at Hole #12 at 91 yards.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
Jose Velez Jr. of the Village of Richmond got a hole-in-one on Wednesday, April 24 at the Richmond Pitch & Putt.
He scored the lucky at Hole #12 at 91 yards.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.