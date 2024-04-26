65.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 26, 2024
type here...

Golfer thrilled to score lucky ace at Richmond Pitch & Putt

By Staff Report

Jose Velez Jr. of the Village of Richmond got a hole-in-one on Wednesday, April 24 at the Richmond Pitch & Putt.

He scored the lucky at Hole #12 at 91 yards.

Jose Velez Jr. Scored the lucky ace at the Richmond Pitch & Putt
Jose Velez Jr. scored the lucky ace at the Richmond Pitch & Putt.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at news@villages-news.com

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Kudos to Barry Evans for ‘We were Pioneers’

A longtime resident of The Villages enjoyed Columnist Barry Evans piece on the “pioneers” of The Villages.

Couple in The Villages explains need for fence

A Village of Caroline couple lays out the difficult situation they are in as they fight to keep a fence in their backyard. Read their Letter to the Editor.

What is the editorial value of The Villages Daily Sun?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident questions the editorial value of The Villages Daily Sun.

I am also facing The Villages’ absurd rules about fence at my home

A Villager read about the Blackmores’ fence problem on Cherry Lake Road and he is in the same predicament. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What’s the real story when it comes to golf courses in The Villages?

A Village of Hadley resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says he is trying to get to the bottom of the reason for the problems at golf courses in The Villages.

Photos